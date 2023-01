SINGAPORE - Mr Zach Lin decided to become a full-time property agent after he got laid off from his tech sales job last November, as he felt it was the right time to tap his knowledge in real estate to cash in on a booming property market.

The 28-year-old, who has a Bachelor of Science degree in real estate from the National University of Singapore, earned $15,000 in commission in December for closing two rental transactions and helping a buyer to purchase a condominium unit.