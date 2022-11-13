More opportunities in sustainability, innovation for S’pore companies capturing German market

SINGAPORE – Homegrown manufacturer Armstrong Industrial Corporation helps German giants such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW cater to customers in Asia through its 16 factories in the region that manufacture car parts and other items, including eight in China alone.

Group chief executive Phyllis Ong told The Straits Times that the company, which employs around 3,000 staff across Asia, wants to capture the growing market of European companies that are seeking local partners to reduce their operational risks in the region.

Armstrong is among the local companies that could benefit from a new Germany-Singapore Framework for Sustainability and Innovation signed on Sunday by Singapore’s Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S. Iswaran and Dr Robert Habeck, Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.

The framework will give structure to and deepen economic collaborations between the two countries’ governments and businesses, and promote private sector-led collaborations across sectors such as advanced manufacturing, mobility and green technologies.

It will also facilitate cooperation in areas such as business matching, networking and workplace training, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Armstrong hopes the framework will help it create the sustainable innovation that is a key part of its ambitions as its customers increasingly want green materials in manufacturing processes. For example, the company already uses lightweight foam to make parts that help cars consume less fuel, said Ms Ong.

However, green materials form a very small fraction of its manufacturing, and the company is exploring sustainable alternatives such as expanded polypropylene, a recyclable foam, she added.

“To become 100 per cent green is not viable, but we can take steps to be a more energy efficient and responsible organisation,” she said.

At the signing of the framework on the sidelines of the biennial Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business, Mr Iswaran said like-minded partners must continue to signal their commitment to greater economic integration amid various headwinds in the global economy.

“When you look at South-east Asia and the growth that we anticipate, we will need solutions that will reduce energy intensity and carbon intensity. That means working with partners like Germany, for example, in the hydrogen economy, something Germany’s already pursuing,” he told reporters.

Mr Iswaran added that the flagship German business conference for the Asia-Pacific, held in person for the first time in four years, has generated renewed impetus for collaborations.

For example, Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) and NRW.Global Business, the trade and investment agency of German state North Rhine-Westphalia, will develop a joint work plan for business cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy and information and communications technology.

“We welcome Germany’s strong interest to expand trade and investment with Singapore as the gateway to the region,” said Mr Iswaran, who is also Transport Minister.

The 17th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business was co-organised by the Asia-Pacific Committee of German Business, the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, and the Singaporean-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce, with the support of various Singapore government agencies. Over 600 participants attended this year’s conference.