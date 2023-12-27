More IPOs and deals likely in 2024 as investors weigh risks against missing out on rebound

With a rate cut a possibility in 2024, experts are cautiously optimistic about the prospects for the debt and equity markets. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Lee Su Shyan
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Updated
51 sec ago
Published
44 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - The US Federal Reserve has indicated that it is done with interest rate hikes.

With a rate cut a possibility in 2024, experts are cautiously optimistic about the prospects for the debt and equity markets.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top