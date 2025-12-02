It comes at a time when Asia is set to drive half of global consumption growth by 2030.

SINGAPORE - More global consumer brands have been expanding into Asia through Singapore, leveraging the Republic’s strategic location, strong infrastructure and vibrant business environment as a test bed to localise their products for Asian markets as well as coordinate regional operations and supply chains.

It comes at a time when Asia is set to drive half of global consumption growth by 2030, representing a US$10 trillion opportunity as one in every two worldwide transactions is expected to come from consumers in the region, according to McKinsey.