More companies turn to NTUC for support amid AI disruption

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng (left) with SIN Assurance PAC workers during a visit to the accounting firm's office on Feb 9.

SINGAPORE - The number of businesses approaching NTUC for support has climbed amid concerns of disruptions from artificial intelligence.

National Trades Union Congress secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said on Feb 9 that the rise of the technology is a real concern for workers, including professionals, managers and executives (PMEs), some of whom have already felt the impact on their jobs.

“Our PMEs are prepared to adapt, but they need timely training and tangible support, both in employment and in the event of retrenchment, so that they do not have to navigate the challenges alone,” he said.

Mr Ng said he will make calls at the upcoming Budget 2026 to enhance the job support that companies provide to retrenched workers, as well as for mandatory advance retrenchment notifications.

He will also push to strengthen existing government support, such as the Jobseeker Support Scheme, which currently provides temporary financial support of up to $6,000 over six months to an involuntarily unemployed individual.

This comes as NTUC’s Company Training Committee (CTC) Grant, which supports companies by co-funding their transformation efforts, has seen a rise in take-up rates.

The CTC Grant provides funding support of up to 70 per cent of the qualifying cost for each project. It has supported more than 800 projects as at December 2025, up from over 700 in September 2025.

On Feb 9, Mr Ng visited the SIN Assurance PAC accounting firm, a recent beneficiary of the grant.

The company, which has an 11-strong workforce, has adopted AI solutions to make audit processes more efficient. It also uses a chatbot to help workers, including junior staff, who are seeking information on technical topics.

Mr Dax Teo, the firm’s managing partner, told The Straits Times that the technology has already improved productivity at the firm, and could raise profitability when it is integrated across more functions.

He added that he does not see AI as a job replacer in his industry.

“At the end of the day, auditing is a profession that involves a lot of knowledge, judgment and expertise. These are the parts that for now, can’t be taken away by AI,” Mr Teo said.

SIN Assurance PAC audit manager Eer Jia Han said tasks like the onboarding of a client, which used to take around an hour, can now be done in minutes, thanks to AI.

She said: “To onboard a client, we had a lot of forms to fill, and we had to enter the details manually, one by one. This required a lot of time and was prone to human error.

“With the AI tool, all we need to do is input the same set of data once, and it will help us to generate various forms. This saves us time, and we can focus our energy on high-risk areas that require our auditing judgment.”

Nearly one in six CTC Grant projects has been related to finance, accounting and procurement roles, and there are more projects in the pipeline as the sectors continue to grow, according to NTUC. These projects alone are set to benefit close to 1,700 workers.

The CTC Grant, which was launched in April 2022, has supported close to 10,000 workers as at September 2025.

Mr Ng said that NTUC is stepping up its efforts to use its CTC to support businesses and professionals who will be impacted by AI.

“We want AI to be an enabler in our economy that would give us new possibilities. For our Singapore economy to go up to that new level of possibility, we want to bring all workers, including our professionals, along with us,” he said.