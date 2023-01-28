More bullish bets on oil by traders amid improved economic outlook, optimism over China’s reopening

SINGAPORE - A recalibrated outlook of the global economy has gained the attention of oil investors who have raised their bets in petroleum futures at the fastest rate in more than two years, a trend that is likely to continue and keep prices well supported over the next few months.

This view helped push prices for the key international crude oil benchmark, Brent, to trade at just over US$88 earlier this week, about US$10 higher off January’s low of around US$78.

Higher oil prices could potentially translate into higher electricity prices and motor fuel costs for Singapore consumers.

According to international exchange data compiled and published by Reuters, portfolio investors purchased the equivalent of 89 million barrels in the six most important petroleum contracts over the seven days ending on Jan 17.

Purchasing was the fastest since November 2020.

The rise was supported by an increase in crude purchases totalling around 78 million barrels that was supported by an investment in crude-related futures contracts.

Total positions in Brent crude contracts rose to 212 million barrels, up around 35 per cent from volumes purchased in the week ended Jan 10 and the recent low of 89 million barrels recorded on Dec 13, the data showed.

Mr Jorge Montepeque, chief executive of consultancy Global Markets, said the changing sentiment in the outlook of the global economy was largely a result of the full reopening of China.

“As China forgets about Covid-19, movement within and out of the country will spike. Travel will certainly go up, but overall economic efficiency will improve and naturally, oil consumption will increase and products exports from China will decrease,” said the oil industry veteran.

He added: “Europe will benefit from the Chinese reopening. This means that currently, the engine for global growth is China.”

Mr Yaw Yanchong, director of oil research at Refinitiv, a unit of the London Stock Exchange Group, said volatility would remain a mainstay for oil markets.

This means prices would whipsaw from one session to the next, but he maintained that the trajectory of the market at the moment is on the upside.

The oil bulls have been gaining strength from rising demand hopes as China’s economy reopens, while a softening dollar seems to be supporting further upside gains, he said.