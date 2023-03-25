Women investors want greater financial security but lack confidence to invest, says new survey

How moomoo empowers women investors

To help alleviate investor fear, the app has over 3,000 free educational content which you can access anytime. Ideal for both beginner and advanced investors, this content will teach them how the markets and investments work. Topics cover everything from inflation, to return on equity and more complex subjects such as Fibonacci retracements, which help investors identify strategic places for transactions and stop-loss orders.

Another invaluable tool: The paper trading feature which gives you the chance to experiment with market trading through a simulated trading strategy without having to risk losing capital.

“It is one of the ways to get introduced to the stock market while familiarising yourself with the potential psychological and emotional stress that arise from market movements and fluctuations,” adds Ms Chiang.

Learning investment strategies from the institutions is also easy thanks to moomoo’s institutional tracking capability. This feature enables users to keep close watch on top-tier fund managers’ portfolio movements and gain insights from their investing strategies.

This tracker draws data from quarterly position reports required of fund managers by the US Securities Regulatory Commission (SEC) from institutions with assets under management of more than US$100 million.

To evaluate your supply network and related stocks, you can refer to moomoo’s industrial chain auto mapping function which offers a comprehensive visual understanding of where popular industries are along the supply chain – upstream, midstream or downstream. This tool uses artificial intelligence to gather its data in real time.

Moomoo also has an earnings calendar that helps users to track upcoming quarterly reports on a daily, weekly or monthly basis via an intuitive user interface.

“Moomoo contains an abundance of market data, news, features and tools that are not behind a paywall. As one of the fastest-growing fintech platforms in Singapore, we believe it is our mission to make investing equitable by providing investors with accessibility, thus empowering them to make sound and informed decisions,” adds Ms Chiang.

Be part of a growing community

All these tools are further supplemented by a social community that facilitates the exchange of insights and enables peer-to-peer learning.

The company holds a mix of online and offline seminars for community members to learn from industry experts. For example, through the Lunch & Learn sessions, retail investors are given access to some of the industry’s best educational resources.

Plus, the in-app moo community allows users to interact in real-time and share their pain points, worries and successes to uplift others on their journeys towards achieving financial freedom.

“Having a supportive community is essential in boosting one’s confidence,” says Ms Chiang. “I have met a lot of women investors who share that they do not feel confident only because they do not feel supported by their own communities.”

Still, Singapore women are on the right track, notes Ms Chiang as the survey results also revealed that Singapore women are keen investors who are making gradual progress in securing their financial future through investment.

Based on the observations that moomoo made through its survey findings, 33.4 per cent of female investors were enthusiastic about trading on the moomoo app, having performed at least three trades on the platform in the past three months. Furthermore, 51 per cent review their portfolio on a quarterly basis, indicating their interest and proactiveness in managing personal investments.

The moomoo app has also noticed that its female subscribers carried more trades in the second half of 2022 by an estimated 54.2 per cent more as compared to the first half of 2022.

“It is an encouraging sign that Singapore women are stepping up to take charge of their finances,” notes Ms Chiang.