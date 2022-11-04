MoneySmart expected to list on SGX next year in reverse takeover move

SINGAPORE - Personal finance platform MoneySmart is seeking a listing on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) through a reverse takeover deal with hotel operator Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments (APS).

The deal is valued at US$161.7 million, and both companies signed a sales and purchase agreement recently. A reverse takeover is when a private company gains a listing on a stock exchange by getting itself acquired by an existing listed company. This is also known as a “backdoor listing”.

The result of the agreement will see MoneySmart owning the majority of the shares in the new entity and take control of it, said founder and chief executive Vinod Nair on Thursday.

MoneySmart is expected to be listed in the second quarter of next year once procedures such as auditing and regulatory approval are completed.

APS will subsequently cease its real estate business and dispose of its assets.

MoneySmart said the capital injection will be used to grow the company’s insurance business, as well as other potential mergers and acquisitions.

The company launched its new digital insurance platform, Bubblegum, about two weeks ago. Bubblegum offers car and travel insurance, and is looking at offering term life insurance as its next product.

Mr Nair said: “While the market is volatile and uncertain at the moment, we believe this presents a good opportunity for well-capitalised companies to pursue strategic acquisitions.”

He added that MoneySmart has been growing steadily over the past few years and is in a good position to continue its growth despite the challenging macroeconomic outlook.

MoneySmart will also be considering expanding into other developed markets in Asia, given the high financial literacy and financial product penetration rates in those countries.

MoneySmart was founded in 2009 and operates in Singapore and Hong Kong. It produces financial content, such as by providing comparisons between types of credit cards and loans.

APS is a real estate developer and owns a 113-room luxury boutique hotel in Huzhou in China’s Zhejiang province. It was incorporated in Singapore in 2006 and listed on the Singapore Exchange in 2007.

APS shares closed at 0.001 cents before a trading halt on Tuesday.