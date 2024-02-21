MoneyFM panel discusses whether Budget 2024 is an ‘election budget’

SINGAPORE – Incentives to upskill workers will give them a career boost, but there is still uncertainty over whether some of these initiatives will truly meet firms’ needs.

The measures are part of Budget 2024, which is not an “election budget” but instead pushes ahead with the Forward Singapore plan that was unveiled in 2023 and lays out the moves the Republic will make in the coming years to stay cohesive at a time of change.

These were some of the points raised at a MoneyFM 89.3 panel discussion held at the UOB Plaza Atrium in Raffles Place on Feb 21.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah said that the phrase “election budget” conveys a sense of trying to please the crowd.

“It kind of implies a yo-yo effect where you give a lot one year, and then you don’t give in others. But that’s not how we’ve approached this year’s Budget... Budget 2024 gives effect to the (Forward SG) plan in a very deliberate and measured way,” said Ms Indranee, who is also Second Minister for National Development.

She was responding to a question on whether Budget 2024 paves the way for Singapore’s next general election, which is due by November 2025.

“When you’re planning for a country, and you’re planning for the future, you can’t do it in sprints. To take the country forward, you need to be able to run a marathon at a sustained, even pace to get you through the course. And this is part one of a whole range of plans that we have to make sure that we have a better and brighter future,” said Ms Indranee, who was speaking at the discussion with four other panellists.

Asked how Singapore will continue to afford Budgets like this year’s $131.4 billion proposal, Ms Indranee noted that the Government has used various strategies such as tapping the investment returns of its reserves and increasing the goods and services tax rate to support its healthcare expenditure.

Mr Ignatius Low, SPH Media’s editor-in-chief of lifestyle and entertainment media, said Budget 2024 is quite restrained in terms of being a full-on “election budget”.

“It has a lot of bold moves, but they weren’t so obviously gallery-pleasing. That might reflect a more mature kind of attitude towards electioneering,” he said, adding that “small but thoughtful” Budget details such as an additional buyer’s stamp duty concession will benefit young seniors.

The concession, which was previously available to married Singaporean couples, was extended to singles aged 55 and above when they buy a lower-value replacement private home.

Association of Small and Medium Enterprises president Ang Yuit said that the Budget has a large focus on skills training, but the question lies in whether such skills will be relevant to businesses and the industries they operate in.

Singaporeans aged 40 and above will be given a $4,000 top-up of SkillsFuture credits in May, as well as subsidies to pursue another full-time diploma at polytechnics, the Institute of Technical Education and arts institutions from the academic year 2025.