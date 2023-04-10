Money market funds a top draw for investors looking for safe havens for their cash

SINGAPORE – In January and February 2023, data from investment research firm Morningstar showed a combined net flow of $99.7 million into money market funds domiciled in Singapore as investors looked for safe alternatives to park their money amid volatile markets and a high interest rate environment.

That sum represented 6 per cent of the total net flow of $1.6 billion for 2022, Morningstar data showed.

Market observers said money market funds have emerged as an option, on top of Treasury bills (T-bills), fixed deposits (FDs) and Singapore Savings Bonds, to earn higher returns.

These funds have also attracted investors who want to have cash on hand to enter or re-enter the markets when the opportunity arises.

A money market fund is a type of unit trust that invests in low-risk instruments that have short maturities of less than a year. Investors can liquidate their holdings and withdraw their money whenever they need to.

Most of the money market funds in Singapore invest in FDs; government securities like T-bills and Monetary Authority of Singapore bills, which retail investors do not have access to; and commercial paper. Commercial paper refers to high-quality, short-duration unsecured debts issued by corporates that pay higher interest rates than government bonds.

Ms Yeo Hui Shi, assistant manager of the research and portfolio management team at online investment platform FSMOne.com, said there are money market funds that bank on only FDs, such as the Fullerton SGD Cash Fund, and those that invest in a mix of debt securities and deposits, such as the Phillip Money Market Fund and LionGlobal SGD Money Market Fund.

Mr Darren Tay, head of treasury management at Fullerton Fund Management, said the Fullerton SGD Cash Fund has seen inflows from existing and new clients. The fund has grown to $2.4 billion as at end-February, an 85 per cent jump from $1.3 billion a year ago.

UOB Asset Management (UOBAM) also has a money market fund, the United SGD Money Market Fund. Ms Rachel Ong, chief marketing officer at UOBAM, said it has received more inquiries about the fund over the past three years.

She added that digital platforms have also driven up the demand for such funds. These digital brokers, she noted, offer their own cash management solutions to investors as an alternative to leaving money in their bank accounts.

These solutions typically tap money market funds to generate returns, she said.