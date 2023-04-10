Money market funds a top draw for investors looking for safe havens for their cash

SINGAPORE – In January and February 2023, data from investment research firm Morningstar showed a combined net flow of $99.7 million into money market funds domiciled in Singapore as investors looked for safe alternatives to park their money amid volatile markets and a high interest rate environment.
That sum represented 6 per cent of the total net flow of $1.6 billion for 2022, Morningstar data showed.
Market observers said money market funds have emerged as an option, on top of Treasury bills (T-bills), fixed deposits (FDs) and Singapore Savings Bonds, to earn higher returns.
These funds have also attracted investors who want to have cash on hand to enter or re-enter the markets when the opportunity arises.
A money market fund is a type of unit trust that invests in low-risk instruments that have short maturities of less than a year. Investors can liquidate their holdings and withdraw their money whenever they need to.
Most of the money market funds in Singapore invest in FDs; government securities like T-bills and Monetary Authority of Singapore bills, which retail investors do not have access to; and commercial paper. Commercial paper refers to high-quality, short-duration unsecured debts issued by corporates that pay higher interest rates than government bonds.
Ms Yeo Hui Shi, assistant manager of the research and portfolio management team at online investment platform FSMOne.com, said there are money market funds that bank on only FDs, such as the Fullerton SGD Cash Fund, and those that invest in a mix of debt securities and deposits, such as the Phillip Money Market Fund and LionGlobal SGD Money Market Fund.
Mr Darren Tay, head of treasury management at Fullerton Fund Management, said the Fullerton SGD Cash Fund has seen inflows from existing and new clients. The fund has grown to $2.4 billion as at end-February, an 85 per cent jump from $1.3 billion a year ago.
UOB Asset Management (UOBAM) also has a money market fund, the United SGD Money Market Fund. Ms Rachel Ong, chief marketing officer at UOBAM, said it has received more inquiries about the fund over the past three years.
She added that digital platforms have also driven up the demand for such funds. These digital brokers, she noted, offer their own cash management solutions to investors as an alternative to leaving money in their bank accounts.
These solutions typically tap money market funds to generate returns, she said.
Laboratory technician Dallas Goh, 31, who has put some spare cash in the Fullerton SGD Cash Fund, said the interest rate of 3.8 per cent he gets is comparable to that of T-bills or FDs.
He also likes the flexibility of being able to sell his position in the fund and withdraw his cash whenever he wants.
“At the same time, some of these institutions allow you to deduct money from your money market fund to buy shares,” he noted, adding that “your cash is just sitting there, waiting to be invested”. Meanwhile, “any remaining balance will continue to earn interest”.
However, in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the United States, there is greater scrutiny of “safe” government securities, which some money market funds hold.
SVB was forced to sell its portfolio of US Treasuries, before they matured, at a loss to meet depositors’ demands for cash.
Market watchers said investors need not be concerned if a money market fund holds government securities.
Ms Yeo said the SVB saga is an “isolated case” where long-term US Treasuries, which were supposed to be held to maturity, were sold at a loss.
She added that SVB did not hedge its interest rate risk on these Treasuries.
Unlike in SVB’s situation, Ms Yeo said, money market funds hold securities that are shorter-term. Thus, “their values are not as sensitive to changes in interest rates”.
She noted that money market fund managers also “tend to hedge risks, which mitigates the losses for investors”.
Mr Loh Yong Cheng, lead of the advisory team at Providend, said that because “money market fund managers buy debt instruments and hold them to maturity”, these will be redeemed at their face value, which is the amount the bond issuer pays the bond holder on maturity.
The bond holder earns the face value plus all the interest payments.
But that is not to say money market funds are principal-guaranteed. An investor could lose some of the principal he puts in if, for example, interest rates plunge.
The fact sheets and prospectuses of some money market funds in Singapore caution that “an investment is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested”.
And because money market funds are a type of unit trust, they are considered investment products. Purchasing a unit in such funds is different from depositing money with a bank, and money market funds are not covered by the Deposit Insurance Scheme, which protects deposits of up to $75,000 per depositor per bank. The scheme is administered by the Singapore Deposit Insurance Corporation.
Mr Loh said investors should also look at the expense ratio of the money market fund, which is now about 0.4 per cent.
The expense ratio is the fee an investor has to pay the fund manager for managing the fund and includes administration, marketing and management costs.
If the expense ratio is 0.4 per cent, it means that for every $1,000 put in, an investor pays $4 in fees annually.
Markets expect the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates one more time in May – by 25 basis points – and then stay at that level for a while. It raised rates by 25 basis points at its last meeting in March to a range of 4.75 per cent to 5 per cent.
Under such circumstances, market players said, money market funds remain an option for investors with excess cash.
“In the environment of higher rates, when the debt instruments in a money market fund mature, the money can be reinvested in higher yielding instruments, thus achieving an improvement in yields,” said Ms Yeo.
Ms Ong said “money market funds are an attractive proposition for investors looking for low-risk investments with a relatively good interest yield”.
Mr Tay said “money market funds are likely to be viewed as a good strategy amid heightened uncertainty. They are a good risk diversification tool offering ‘dry powder’ during periods of economic distress”.