Money Hacks Podcast: Why young working adults need to start a financial plan now

BT Money Hacks Ep 94: Why young working adults need to start a financial plan now

14:49 min

Synopsis: Updated fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This week's episode is aimed at young working adults, on the importance of having some kind of financial plan now, instead of waiting till they achieve that proverbial pot of gold or have tens of thousands of dollars first. It is brought to you by HSBC: https://www.hsbc.com.sg/

BT's digital editor Chris Lim hosts Deepak Khanna, head of wealth products and journeys at HSBC, who explains the following:

Why HBSC’s FinFit survey shows that young working adults in Singapore aged 24-39 are weakest in their retirement planning (1:34) How is portfolio rebalancing connected to retirement planning (2:45) Are there tailor-made, personalised portfolios you can stress test against various market scenarios? (4:46) Why a "small" portfolio size should not stop you from reviewing your portfolio annually (6:50) Step-by-step guide for young adults to start meeting their future retirement needs early (8:15) Those who scored high on HSBC's FinFit survey review their finances yearly (12:25)

Find out how FinFit you are from HSBC: https://www.hsbc.com.sg/finfit/

HSBC's financial planning tools: https://www.hsbc.com.sg/financial-planning/

HSBC's Wealth Portfolio Plus, a relationship manager-guided journey: https://www.hsbc.com.sg/wealth/investments/wealth-portfolio-plus/

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.