Money Hacks Podcast: Why sticking to an asset allocation framework is key in volatile times

Money Hacks Ep 77: Why sticking to an asset allocation framework is key in volatile times

12:57 min

Synopsis: Updated fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This episode tackles good starter tips and discipline for asset classes and portfolio construction during this Covid-19 era.

Chris Lim hosts Asheesh Chanda, founder and chief executive of Kristal.AI, that specialises in digital-first private wealth.

1. The four pillars for asset classes and allocation during these volatile pandemic times (2:00)

2. Building a discipline of following an asset allocation framework is key to success during periods of uncertainty. What are the general rules? (3:19)

3. You can improvise after following rules of investment, but not deviate and fall into the trap of "emotional investing" (5:20)

4. Passive and active investment approaches: What should beginner investors know and why they should avoid active approaches? (9:00)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.