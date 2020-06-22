Money Hacks Podcast: Why insurance is good risk management during uncertain times

Money Hacks Ep 74: Why insurance is good risk management during uncertain times

10:42 min

Synopsis: Updated fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This episode is aimed at how to understand basic personal risk management amid the market turmoil this year.

Host Chris Lim speaks remotely with SingSaver's founder and country manager Rohith Murthy.

They tackle the following points:

1. Accept the reality that Covid-19 is a serious threat to income and jobs, and how to assess your finances (3:20)

2. Typical financial journey of a Singaporean or Permanent Resident here (4:30)

3. Why insurance is still seen here as a grudge purchase, and why it is more important in a world of uncertainty (5:15)

4. Establish the risk to your income, cash and health needs; ensure you have the right affordable policy to be protected (6:40)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

