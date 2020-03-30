Money Hacks Podcast: Lessons for budding women entrepreneurs in the Covid-19 era

Money Hacks Ep 68: Lessons for budding women entrepreneurs in the Covid-19 era

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down actionable financial tips.

This episode is aimed at budding women entrepreneurs. Do you feel the burning desire to become one? If you are a mother or a caregiver, and thinking about starting a side business, this episode is for you.

Ernest Luis hosts Joyce Tee, the group head of SME banking at DBS Bank.

She answers the following questions:

What are the top concerns of women entrepreneurs? (2:30)

Is this a good time for women "sidepreneurs" to test business ideas as more work from home during this Covid-19 period? (5:10)

Ms Tee offers useful tips as she recounts her life story of how she started her own side business in the early 80s at the age of 13 while she was schooling (6:15)

Resilience, research, understand your competitive landscape, be clear about your target audience, know what differentiates your service (9:03)

How women should approach business and not fall prey to gender stereotypes (10:40)

Produced by: Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

