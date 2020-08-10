Money Hacks Podcast: How to manage your wealth and plan your legacy

Money Hacks Ep 78: How to manage your wealth and plan your legacy

Synopsis: Updated fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This episode tackles the importance of managing your wealth and planning your legacy. It is brought to you by Opus by Prudential, which is Prudential's unique approach to wealth management and legacy planning for high net worth individuals.

Chris Lim hosts Angeline Alexander, head of high net worth and affluent segments at Prudential Singapore, on the following points:

1. What exactly is wealth management, wealth preservation and wealth transfer? (1:25)

2. Three tips for high net worth individuals to get started (3:35)

3. What is legacy planning? The new trend of high net worth clients using philanthropic pursuits to give back to the community (6:35)

4. Depending on complexity and number of heirs, Opus by Prudential brings in specialist expert panels on trusts, tax and business advisory (7:20)

5. Plan, insure, give back: A 3-step guide to planning your legacy (9:15)

More at Opus by Prudential

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.