Money Hacks Podcast: Evolving your investment portfolio for risk and liquidity

Money Hacks Ep 82: Evolving your investment portfolio for risk and liquidity

9:38 min

Synopsis: Updated fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This episode is about how to evolve your investment portfolio as you move through life on your path to retirement. It is brought to you by UOB Asset Management (UOBAM).

BT's digital editor Chris Lim hosts Dharmo Soejanto, head of the Investment Partnerships & Solutions unit at UOBAM and chief investment strategist for UOBAM Invest, as he tells us more.

1. Five steps to manually changing your portfolio to match changing risk appetites and liquidity needs (1:47)

2. How UOBAM Invest can help you automatically and easily adjust portfolios to optimise risk exposure and liquidity throughout life with its feature called Glide-path (3:35)

3. How UOBAM Invest's Glide-path solution sets it apart from other robo-advisors in the market and helps investors adjust their portfolios throughout their life stages (4:35)

4. How the regular rebalancing feature in UOBAM Invest's Glide-path solution is helpful during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis over time (5:44)

5. Market indices tend to include winners over time and drop off "losing" companies or industries, and why it's important to stay invested and have a systematic robo advisor these days (6:38)

More on UOBAM Invest Digital Adviser & its Glide-path solution

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.