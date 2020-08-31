Money Hacks Podcast: ETFs and unit trusts, what are the differences and misconceptions?

Money Hacks Ep 79: Differences and misconceptions over ETFs and unit trusts

Synopsis: Updated fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This episode tackles the importance of knowing the pros and cons of ETFs and unit trusts.

Chris Lim hosts Gregory Van, chief executive and founding partner of Endowus, the only digital investment adviser that now has a CPF investment option.

They discuss the following points:

1. What are ETFs and unit trusts and are there big differences between them? (0:45)

2. Are unit trusts and mutual funds the same product? (2:32)

3. Why are ETFs essentially a wrapper for products like funds, Reits or bonds, so they can be traded on exchanges? How does that impact the net asset value? (3:15)

4. Unit trusts are more convenient for investors who do not need intra-day liquidity (4:55)

5. What are the differences between ETFs on SGX as compared with the US or the UK? (5:40)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

