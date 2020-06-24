Money FM voted most influential radio station

Singapore's only financial and personal investment station Money FM 89.3 has once again been voted "The Most Influential Radio Station" in the country.

The survey, by research firm Milieu Insight, found that 65 per cent of respondents voted the station as having the "most influence" on their purchasing decisions - the second year in a row it has topped the rankings.

The station, owned by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), was also seen as the one listeners would most likely recommend to their friends and colleagues.

About 35 per cent of its listeners are between 25 and 34 years old, while 49 per cent are over 45.

Overall, the most preferred radio listening times were weekday mornings.

And the survey found that this was most pronounced for Money FM. This is when many listeners tune in to get overnight news, including updates from Wall Street and European markets.

Besides financial news, Money FM, which started less than three years ago, also interviews guests about personal investments, business and corporate affairs, as well as covers leisure, health and motoring.

Programming director Loretta Lopez said she was delighted with the station's performance in the survey, adding that its listeners wanted to do better.

"They want to save more, they want to know how to invest so that they may retire comfortably," she said.

"Our programmes are designed to do just that."

She added that the station helps listeners stay in touch with fast-moving corporate, economic and political developments.

"We will continue to engage with our listeners through other means such as our webinars, Facebook live discussions and social media platforms, offering timely, accurate, bite-sized information to our listeners.

"We must also actively groom the next generation of listeners. It is never too early or too late to start investing in one's future."

Most of the station's programmes are in podcasts.

Milieu's online survey targets Singaporeans aged 16 to 65 who are regular listeners of radio stations, proportionately represented by gender and age.

It polled a sample size of 2,032 people with 22 questions per radio station.

Besides Money FM, SPH owns four other stations - English-language Kiss92 and ONE FM 91.3 and Chinese stations 96.3 Hao FM and UFM 100.3.