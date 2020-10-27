Money FM Podcasts of the week: Debunking myths about TraceTogether programme

Money FM: Podcasts of the week (Oct 26)

TraceTogether programme: How does it work? Debunking the myths (featuring Mr Jason Bay, senior director, Government Digital Services, GovTech)

What is driving the bull run for silver? (featuring Mr David Morgan, chief editor, The Morgan Report)

Can automation and electrification transform the construction industry? (featuring Mr A.M. Muralidharan, managing director of Volvo Construction Equipment in Singapore)

Challenges and opportunities for innovation abound in the continuing education and training (CET) space (featuring chief executive of NTUC’s LearningHub, Mr Kwek Kok Kwong)

Are Singapore’s cinemas destined to fail? (featuring Mr Prashant Somosundram, general manager at The Projector and award-winning Singaporean director Mr Ler Jiyuan)

