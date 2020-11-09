Money FM Podcasts: Bridging the data skills gap in Singapore

Money FM Podcasts of the week (Nov 2)
Dropbox invests in new local partnerships to support distributed work (featuring Mr James Ang, head of partnerships, Dropbox Apac)
In Conversation with Jeffrey Lu, chief executive of Engine Biosciences
How diet affects our cardiovascular health (featuring Dr Michael MacDonald, Harley Street Heart & Vascular Centre)
Bridging the data skills gap in Singapore (featuring Ms KJ Kim, head of Tableau Academic Programs, Asia-Pacific and Japan)
Changing developments in Singapore (featuring Dr Andie Ang, research scientist, Wildlife Reserves Singapore Conservation Fund; Mr Tony O’Dempsey, remote sensing expert, Nature Society; Mr N. Sivasothi, senior lecturer, Department of Biological Sciences, National University Singapore)