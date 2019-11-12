Money FM Podcast: Zeemart Cares for Migrant Workers

Workday Afternoon: Zeemart Cares for Migrant Workers

13:42 mins

Synopsis: On the Soul of Business, Keith Tan, co-founder, and chief product officer, Zeemart and Beena Natrajan, Head of Talent and Vibe, speaks on Zeemart's new initiative and their work in the realm of corporate social responsibility.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

