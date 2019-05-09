Money FM podcast: Vikram Khanna, author of new book Headwinds and Hazards

Read with Michelle Martin: Vikram Khanna, author of new book Headwinds and Hazards
18:45 mins
Synopsis: Why do populist policies often tend to end badly with hyper-inflation and failed economies? How will the current populist trend play out in the West?
Mr Vikram Khanna - associate editor of The Straits Times and author of Headwinds and Hazards: Economic Snapshots In An Age of Populism - explains.
He also shares why he thinks Singapore’s participation in China's Belt-and-Road initiative will encourage the latter to possibly improve its lending practices.
