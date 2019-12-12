Money FM Podcast: The man changing the way diamonds are sold

Your Money: The man changing the way diamonds are sold

12:39 mins

Synopsis: LUXIEE is the world's first online marketplace for diamonds. It links consumers to diamond suppliers and aims to revolutionise an age-old industry. Michelle Martin sits with the 35-year old founder and COO of LUXIEE Nicholas Lim, to find out how the platform cuts massive middlemen fees resulting in affordable prices for consumers, plans to use its 6-figure-seed funding, and how consumers are assured that the gems they click on line to buy is what they receive.

