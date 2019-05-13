Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Fighting financial crime and misconduct

The Hot Seat: Fighting Financial Crime and Misconduct

14:41 mins

Synopsis: Misconduct in the financial sector has come under the spotlight in the recent years.

Mr Nathan Lynch, Asia-Pacific bureau chief of financial crime and risk for Thomson Reuters, shares more about the Hayne Commission Inquiry in Australia, which dug into the financial industry’s wrongdoings, including fees that were charged to the accounts of dead people, cash bribes paid over the counter to win mortgage business, and the rigging of key interest rates that affected consumer loans.

What can other countries like Singapore learn from this?

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt