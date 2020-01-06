Money FM Podcast: The future of spacetech in Singapore

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: The Breakfast Huddle: The future of spacetech in Singapore

18:39 mins

Synopsis: Aliena builds propulsion systems that allow satellites to perform those advanced maneuvers. And just recently, the company received a vote of confidence from Cap Vista, the strategic investment arm of Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency, which led Aliena's S$1.5 million pre-seed funding round. Mark Lim, CEO of Aliena shares about the space tech firm's plans for the funds received and what space tech future is like in Singapore.

