Money FM Podcast: Singapore's 'Sandwich Generation': Personal financial habits & retirement plans

Prime Time: Singapore's 'Sandwich Generation': Personal financial habits & retirement plans

9:56 mins

Synopsis: Last month, NTUC Income released data gathered from a study it commissioned around the Sandwich Generation phenomenon in Singapore, followed by a short film depicting day-to-day realities and challenges they face. The emotional film struck a chord with Singaporeans, going viral with over three million views in just a couple of weeks, and has been praised for many for being relatable, touching and thought-provoking. We have Income’s Chief Marketing Officer, Marcus Chew, to discuss how effective the campaign has been in driving more conversation about how our personal financial habits and retirement plans will impact the next generation.

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

