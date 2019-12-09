Money FM Podcast: Polybee - The future of agriculture

The Breakfast Huddle: Polybee - The future of agriculture

Synopsis: Polybee is currently developing its own palm-sized drone that can create a "signature controlled air flow" pattern to vibrate flowers at the right frequency so they release their pollen. Siddharth Jadhav, founder & CEO, Polybee shares more on this and the agritech industry.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MONEY FM 89.3

