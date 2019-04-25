Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - SMEs can adopt a more integrated approach to adapt to the new economy

Mind Your Business - SMEs can adopt a more integrated approach to adapt to the new economy
12:57 mins
Synopsis: Is digitisation the only way for business transformation? How can small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) adopt a more integrated approach in adapting business for the new economy?
The co-founders of spaceSense.co believe that SMEs deserve good access to office rental market information and expertise to support their business for growth, be it attracting more clients, retaining or attracting talents. We find out more from Eunice Ooi Yuxin, co-founder (Tech) and Joe Kwan, co-founder (Strategy).
Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt