Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - How can leaders future-proof themselves in this age of disruption?

How can leaders in this region stay ahead in this age of disruption? David Altman, COO of the Centre for Creative Leadership, a non-profit provider of executive education, tackles this issue in this Money FM podcast.
Published
1 hour ago

Mind Your Business

Duration: 17 mins

Synopsis: Today’s disruptions are set to supersede that of past eras. So how can leaders in this region stay ahead? We speak to Mr David Altman, chief operating officer of the Centre for Creative Leadership, a non-profit provider of executive education.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Topics: 

