Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - How can leaders future-proof themselves in this age of disruption?

Mind Your Business

Duration: 17 mins

Synopsis: Today’s disruptions are set to supersede that of past eras. So how can leaders in this region stay ahead? We speak to Mr David Altman, chief operating officer of the Centre for Creative Leadership, a non-profit provider of executive education.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Listeners: Send us your feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: https://omny.fm/shows/st-bt

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google Podcasts: https://goo.gl/7yYLmn