Money FM Podcast: Location and point of interest data is the future of advertising

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Prime Time: Location and point of interest data is the future of advertising

13:00 mins

Synopsis: How location data and even Point of Interest data can be utilised to create smarter cities with Asia at the forefront of the location data-powered app economy. Tyler Simmons is managing director of APAC at Foursquare, a location data and intelligence company.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt