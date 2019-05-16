Money FM podcast: Influence - Guy Nussey, Regional Director, Vina Concha y Toro Singapore

Influence: Guy Nussey, regional director, Vina Concha y Toro Singapore on why fine wine investments are yielding higher payoffs
14:05 mins
Synopsis: How can those interested in fine wine investing kickstart their investment journey and how much should you spend as a new investor?
What are some trends leading the fine wine industry currently?
Mr Guy Nussey, regional director of Vina Concha y Toro Singapore weighs in. He also shares why fine wine investments are lucrative and yielding higher payoffs.
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt