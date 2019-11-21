Money FM Podcast: How to find a gem of a stock with InvestingNote

Money and Me: How to find a gem of a stock with InvestingNote

Synopsis: When his university pal turned up in a car he bought from money made in the stock market, Ethan Ho decided it was time to learn about investing. Ethan is director of business development and marketing at InvestingNote. We find out if the "social" factor at this site help investors uncover the hidden gems, and if the connections at the first social networking site can lead to better outcomes.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

