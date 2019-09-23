Money FM Podcast: How seafood suppliers are embracing digital transformation

The Breakfast Huddle: How seafood suppliers are embracing digital transformation

14:51 mins

Synopsis: The Seafood Wholesale Trade in Singapore is a traditional industry that relies largely on manual, paper business processes and recently that's one reason why the industry has adopted an "e-marketplace". Daniel Pe, chairman, Punggol Fish Merchants Association and Allen Chan, chief operating officer of vCargo Cloud tell us more about SeafoodXchange and how sellers and buyers can benefit from the platform.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

