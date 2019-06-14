Money FM podcast: Data modernisation, SMEs and data storage

Mind Your Business: Data modernisation, SMEs and data storage

10:35 mins

Synopsis: According to a recent survey in the United Kingdom, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are facing difficulties in effectively storing and managing their data with one-fifth of SMEs depending on USB drives to store data, while only 35 per cent of them are centralising company data using on-site servers.

What about SMEs in Asia and Singapore? Is the "trusty thumb drive" still king? To help us out is Mr Pratyush Khare, chief technology officer for Hitachi Vantara Apac.

