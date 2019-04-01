Money FM podcast: Cybersecurity and how to prevent election hacking

Election hacking and cybersecurity are hot topics at the moment. Chief executive and president of F-Secure Samu Konttinen (right) appears in this Money FM podcast with host Elliott Danker
Published
1 hour ago

The Hot Seat: Cybersecurity and how to prevent election hacking

14:59 mins

Synopsis: Election hacking and cybersecurity are hot topics at the moment. Chief executive and president of F-Secure Samu Konttinen shares about what can be done to prevent this. 

