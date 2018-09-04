Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - Qualities of a winning mindset

Coffee with Claressa

Duration: 17:25 mins

Synopsis: Former Real Madrid midfielder Victor Sanchez and Sergio Cervantes - CEO of the Real Madrid Foundation School - talk about the qualities that make a champion and the similarities between sport and business.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Listeners: Send us your feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://bit.ly/2Px98Lw

On website: http://bit.ly/2P2Si6g

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://bit.ly/2PyJiqs