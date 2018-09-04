Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - Qualities of a winning mindset

What are the similarities between sport and business? Find out in this podcast.
Published
39 min ago

Coffee with Claressa

Duration: 17:25 mins

Synopsis: Former Real Madrid midfielder Victor Sanchez and Sergio Cervantes - CEO of the Real Madrid Foundation School - talk about the qualities that make a champion and the similarities between sport and business.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Listeners: Send us your feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

