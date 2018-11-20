Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - Karcher Singapore GM Vincent Sim manages with a personal touch

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - Karcher Singapore GM Vincent Sim on managing with a personal touch
14:58 mins
Synopsis: Karcher Singapore's general manager Vincent Sim stops by for Coffee with Claressa to talk about his management philosophy and how his decision-making benefits from the more personal management style he embraces.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt