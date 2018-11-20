Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - Karcher Singapore GM Vincent Sim manages with a personal touch

Karcher Singapore's general manager Vincent Sim stops by for Coffee with Claressa to talk about his management philosophy.
Karcher Singapore's general manager Vincent Sim stops by for Coffee with Claressa to talk about his management philosophy.
Published
1 min ago

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - Karcher Singapore GM Vincent Sim on managing with a personal touch

14:58 mins

Synopsis: Karcher Singapore's general manager Vincent Sim stops by for Coffee with Claressa to talk about his management philosophy and how his decision-making benefits from the more personal management style he embraces. 

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Topics: 

Branded Content