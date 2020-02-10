Money FM Podcast: Budget 2020 preview with Indranee Rajah

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: The Breakfast Huddle: Budget 2020 preview

Synopsis: Amid the challenging economic outlook and the effects of the novel coronavirus outbreak, what will Budget 2020 present for Singaporeans?

More than half of Singapore businesses are also hoping for tax relief as they prepare for a tough year ahead.

Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance and Education, goes in depth with what we should expect from Budget 2020.

