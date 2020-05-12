Money FM 89.3 Podcast: S-Reits: Spotting the good, bad and ugly

Your Money: S-Reits: Spotting the good, bad and ugly

25:37 mins

Synopsis: Which Reits are rising stars and how does a seasoned investor spot trouble or opportunity ahead for Reits? Host Michelle Martin speaks with Mr Gabriel Yap, chairman of GCP Global, to break down the S-REIT index. He also shares his thoughts on what investors need to know about building their wealth as we transition to opening economies.

