Monetary policy tightening still on the cards for central banks, says MAS’ Ravi Menon

SINGAPORE – Headline inflation appears to have hit its peak and central banks have slowed interest rate rises but there are still “some ways to go”, noted Singapore’s central bank chief on Thursday.

Monetary Authority of Singapore managing director Ravi Menon said expectations of monetary policy tightening will end soon or even start to be eased is “excessively optimistic”.

Mr Menon told a conference held by the Investment Management Association of Singapore and Bloomberg that the key driver of risk in the short term is the trajectory of interest rates, which depend on the inflation outlook and the monetary policy response.

Global headline inflation seems to have peaked, averaging 5.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022, down from 6 per cent in the third quarter, he added, noting that this was led by the sharp fall in food, energy and logistics costs.

But inflation is well above the 2.5 per cent average recorded in the decade before Covid-19, Mr Menon pointed out.

Central banks in the United States, Europe and Britain have hiked rates by 25 to 50 basis points this year, compared with the 50 to 75 basis point rises last year.

Mr Menon also noted that getting inflation back into central banks’ target bands hinges not just on monetary policy but also on labour market dynamics, China’s re-opening and a surge in food and energy prices.

“Ultimately, so long as labour shortages continue, prices will edge higher, compounding the pressure on central banks to hike further later this year,” he said.

A stronger-than-expected infrastructure-led rebound in China could also add more global inflation risks, as would a fresh shocks to food and energy prices, Mr Menon added, noting also that in the medium term, geo-economic fragmentation is the key driver of returns and risks in financial markets.

Rising tension between the United States and China have already resulted in higher trade barriers, tighter cross-border investment restrictions and greater domestic production of goods deemed to be strategically important.

“The result of all this geo-economic fragmentation is most likely slower global growth,” noted Mr Menon.

A World Trade Organisation study last year found that a full technological decoupling from 2020 to 2040 would mean a gross domestic product loss of 8 to 12 per cent in individual countries.