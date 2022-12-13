Moderna ready to invest in S’pore as it seeks to raise Asia-Pac headcount to 200 by end-2023

In an exclusive interview with The Straits Times on Monday, Mr Patrick Bergstedt, the senior vice-president who is responsible for Moderna’s growth in emerging markets, said: “We asked ourselves where we wanted to expand to and set up a direct presence, and Singapore very quickly came to the top of the list.”

The country’s stable economy, intellectual property protection, strong focus on innovation as well as an established healthcare network were some of the reasons for Moderna’s decision.

Ms Pang will be speaking to various stakeholders in the next few months – such as the Ministry of Health, research institutes like the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star), universities and hospitals – to build a plan tailored to support Singapore’s needs, Mr Bergstedt said.

More details of the plan are expected to be ready sometime in the first quarter to mid-2023.

Moderna is perhaps best known for its messenger RNA (mRNA) Covid-19 vaccine, which has been approved in more than 80 markets, including Singapore.

mRNA relies on synthetic genes that can be generated and manufactured in weeks, and produced at scale more rapidly than conventional vaccines.

On the extent of Moderna’s investment in Singapore, Mr Bergstedt said: “There is a huge flexibility in the amount, and it really depends on the kind of model we build here.”

He stressed: “Moderna would never have come to Singapore if it was not committed to invest. We’re coming here to invest, and we want to build something that makes sense for Singapore and Moderna.”

Elaborating on the kind of partnerships Moderna envisions here, Mr Bergstedt outlines two aspects.

In the area of clinical trials, Moderna, which specialises in the use of mRNA to fight disease, currently has 48 different clinical programmes at various stages of development. It hopes to plug into Singapore’s established clinical trial network, such as by partnering universities and medical centres, and bring its clinical trial programmes here.

Not only will this allow patients here to have early access to different drugs and therapeutics, but it will also allow local data on a drug’s clinical effectiveness, safety and toxicity to be collected.