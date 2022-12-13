Moderna ready to invest in S’pore as it seeks to raise Asia-Pac headcount to 200 by end-2023

SINGAPORE - Biotechnology firm Moderna has committed to investing in Singapore and the region, with plans to grow its Asia-Pacific headcount from 80 to 200 by the end of 2023.
On Monday, the American company announced its new Singapore general manager, Ms Evelyn Pang, who will head and grow its Singapore office. She will be establishing a team to oversee a range of functions to support commercial and medical activities in the market.
A pharmacist with over 17 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Ms Pang was previously the general manager of Zuellig Pharma Therapeutics.
Moderna is still looking for a location for its Singapore subsidiary, with its team currently comprising only Ms Pang and chief medical director Sherlock Lai. While the headcount is yet to be decided, the firm is looking at hiring locally to build the team.
The Singapore office was announced in February this year together with new subsidiaries in Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan as part of Moderna’s expansion in the Asia-Pacific. It also has offices in Japan, South Korea and Australia.
In an exclusive interview with The Straits Times on Monday, Mr Patrick Bergstedt, the senior vice-president who is responsible for Moderna’s growth in emerging markets, said: “We asked ourselves where we wanted to expand to and set up a direct presence, and Singapore very quickly came to the top of the list.”
The country’s stable economy, intellectual property protection, strong focus on innovation as well as an established healthcare network were some of the reasons for Moderna’s decision.
Ms Pang will be speaking to various stakeholders in the next few months – such as the Ministry of Health, research institutes like the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star), universities and hospitals – to build a plan tailored to support Singapore’s needs, Mr Bergstedt said.
More details of the plan are expected to be ready sometime in the first quarter to mid-2023.
Moderna is perhaps best known for its messenger RNA (mRNA) Covid-19 vaccine, which has been approved in more than 80 markets, including Singapore.
mRNA relies on synthetic genes that can be generated and manufactured in weeks, and produced at scale more rapidly than conventional vaccines.
On the extent of Moderna’s investment in Singapore, Mr Bergstedt said: “There is a huge flexibility in the amount, and it really depends on the kind of model we build here.”
He stressed: “Moderna would never have come to Singapore if it was not committed to invest. We’re coming here to invest, and we want to build something that makes sense for Singapore and Moderna.”
Elaborating on the kind of partnerships Moderna envisions here, Mr Bergstedt outlines two aspects.
In the area of clinical trials, Moderna, which specialises in the use of mRNA to fight disease, currently has 48 different clinical programmes at various stages of development. It hopes to plug into Singapore’s established clinical trial network, such as by partnering universities and medical centres, and bring its clinical trial programmes here.
Not only will this allow patients here to have early access to different drugs and therapeutics, but it will also allow local data on a drug’s clinical effectiveness, safety and toxicity to be collected.
One area of focus is in respiratory diseases, with elderly populations at greatest risk. The annual flu outbreak still leads to a very high number of hospitalisations and deaths, especially among the elderly with underlying disease.
Flu vaccines are only about 50 to 60 per cent effective, and not many people regularly take them, said Mr Bergstedt.
“The flu vaccine uses traditional manufacturing methods, and because of the delay between the time the flu vaccine was being made and the time it is administered to people, there is a mismatch leading to lower efficacy,” he added.
“But with the use of our mRNA technology, we can be a lot more targeted because we can make vaccines much faster and this gives us the opportunity to significantly improve efficacy.”
Moderna’s mRNA Covid-19 vaccine has a well-documented efficacy of around 90 to 95 per cent.
The second area of collaboration is in research and development, with Moderna hoping to bring its new global initiative – known as mRNA Access Programme – to Singapore.
The programme, which started in the United States in March 2022, aims to build an ecosystem that will accelerate the innovation of new medicines for emerging and neglected infectious diseases.
This is done through decentralised research and development, where researchers at partnering institutions can take advantage of Moderna’s mRNA platform to develop mRNA medicines. They can submit a genetic code to Moderna, which will manufacture that specific mRNA and return it to them for use in their labs, thereby expanding the potential impact of mRNA vaccines.
Government and academic institutions can be part of this programme. Institutions that are on the programme include McGill University in Canada and the University of Oxford in Britain.