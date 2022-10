Home-grown restaurant chain Ministry of Food (MOF) founder Lena Sim was declared bankrupt by the Singapore High Court on Oct 13 over a debt of about US$3.8 million (S$5.4 million).

Ms Sim had acted as a personal guarantor for a US$5 million loan to Blue-link Properties Offshore Limited (BPOL), owned by her life partner Ting Choon Meng.