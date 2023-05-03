Millions of jobs will be lost as world sees net decrease by 2027: WEF survey

SINGAPORE - Millions of jobs will be wiped out by 2027 and the rate of creation of new jobs will be far lower than those eliminated.

This was the grim conclusion of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) The Future of Jobs Report 2023, released on Monday. It comes amid concerns of a looming economic recession and persistent inflation.

Nearly a quarter of jobs will change by 2027, with about 69 million new jobs being created and 83 million to be eliminated, it said. This would mean a net decrease of 14 million jobs or 2 per cent of current employment.

Increasing digitalisation, adoption of new technologies, transition to a green economy, localisation of supply chains and slower economic growth are driving the change.

The findings are based on a survey of 803 companies that employ 11.3 million people in 45 economies around the world.

The most-in-demand jobs at the moment for the coming years are artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning specialists, sustainability specialists, business intelligence analysts and information security specialists.

Jobs that will decline the fastest include clerical or secretarial roles, among them those of bank tellers, cashiers and data entry clerks.

“The human-machine frontier is shifting to a new terrain,” said Ms Saadia Zahidi, managing director at the WEF, acknowledging that technology is creating the structural churn.

“While expectations of the displacement of physical and manual work by machines has decreased, tasks requiring reasoning, communicating and coordinating – all traits with a comparative advantage for humans – are expected to be more automatable in the future,” she noted in an op-ed to mark the release of the Jobs Report 2023.

Generative AI is expected to be adopted by nearly 75 per cent of surveyed companies and will be second only to humanoid and industrial robots in terms of job losses, she said.

The WEF’s report points out that the employment of data analysts and scientists, big data specialists, AI machine learning specialists and cyber-security professionals is expected to grow on average by 30 per cent by 2027.

Concurring with the report’s findings, LinkedIn Corporation’s Suzanne Duke, who heads the global public policy and economic graph team at the firm, said “digital and green” jobs have been the most in demand in recent years.

There has been a 50 per cent surge in jobs mentioning GPT in the past 12 months, she said during a virtual briefing session by the WEF on the report’s findings on Tuesday. GPT, or Generative Pre-trained Transformer, is a language model system that uses deep learning to produce human-like text.

Ms Zahidi and Ms Duke agreed that the emphasis on green jobs is bound to grow.

“Roles from renewable energy engineers, solar energy installation and systems engineers to sustainability specialists and environmental protection professionals will be in high demand, translating to growth of approximately one million jobs,” Ms Zahidi said in her op-ed.