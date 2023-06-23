Millions of Britons facing fresh mortgage misery after shock rate hike

LONDON - Millions of Britons are facing fresh mortgage misery after the Bank of England increased interest rates by an unexpected half a percentage point, putting home owners at risk of higher repayments on their loans during a cost-of-living crisis.

The higher-than-expected hike to a 15-year peak of 5 per cent was the 13th increase in a row, and will have a knock-on effect on hard-pressed home owners already hit by sharp hikes in the cost of food and fuel.

It also heaped fresh pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose Conservative Party faces an uphill battle to claw back ground on the main opposition Labour Party before next year’s election.

Mr Sunak has staked his reputation on halving inflation by the end of the year from the current 8.7 per cent – one of the highest rates in the Group of Seven.

The British leader appealed to cash-strapped Britons, urging the public to grit their teeth, imploring: “We know this is hard.

“But if we don’t raise rates now, it could be worse later… I am totally, 100 per cent, on it, and it’s going to be OK, and we are going to get through this.”

‘Ticking time bomb’

Consumer champion Martin Lewis said earlier this week that the “ticking time-bomb” of mortgages was now “exploding”.

With lenders using interest rates to set mortgage rates, financial markets are predicting a further rise in the cost of home loans to a high of 6 per cent by the year-end.

Several lenders pulled certain products in recent weeks in anticipation of the interest rates rise – although on predictions it would go up by only a quarter point, not the full half-point.

British banks mostly offer mortgages with a fixed interest rate for a set period – typically two to five years – but after expiry this becomes variable, or a new rate is set in line with prevailing market conditions.

Some 1.4 million mortgage holders whose deals are expiring now face losing at least a fifth of their disposable income in additional payments.

Trade body UK Finance said 80 per cent of home owners were on fixed deals and would not be immediately affected by any immediate rise in mortgage repayments.