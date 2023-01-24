Microsoft invests $13 billion in ChatGPT maker OpenAI

NEW YORK – Microsoft Corp. is investing US$10 billion (S$13.2 billion) in OpenAI, whose artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT has lit up the internet since its introduction in November, amassing more than a million users within days and touching off a fresh debate over the role of AI in the workplace.

The new support, building on US$1 billion Microsoft poured into OpenAI in 2019 and another round in 2021, is intended to give Microsoft access to some of the most popular and advanced artificial intelligence systems. Microsoft is competing with Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. to dominate the fast-growing technology that generates text, images and other media in response to a short prompt.

At the same time, OpenAI needs Microsoft’s funding and cloud-computing power to crunch massive volumes of data and run the increasingly complex models that allow programs like DALL-E to generate realistic images based on a handful of words, and ChatGPT to create astonishingly human-like conversational text.

While Microsoft didn’t give details of the new investment, a person familiar with the discussions, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public, said it totals US$10 billion over multiple years. Microsoft shares gained 1 per cent to US$242.58 in New York on Monday.

The deal will give a boost to Microsoft’s Azure cloud, while providing OpenAI with additional specially designed supercomputers to run its complex AI models and fuel its research.

The Azure usage fueled by this deal is key for Microsoft as it battles to expand that business, said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Anurag Rana. “This could even help Microsoft close the gap further with AWS,” he said, referring to Amazon’s market-leading cloud service.

OpenAI noted on Monday that it uses Microsoft’s cloud-based service Azure to train all of its models and that Microsoft’s investment will allow it to accelerate its independent research. Azure will remain the exclusive cloud provider for OpenAI, the company said.

As with Microsoft’s previous investment in OpenAI, much of the value of the deal will take the form of Microsoft giving OpenAI the Azure cloud-computing horsepower needed to run its AI systems, said two people familiar with the deal.

The deal has a complicated structure because investors in OpenAI are limited in the return on their investment since it is a capped-for profit company. Microsoft will get nearly half of OpenAI’s financial returns until its investment is repaid up to a predetermined cap, one of the people said.

All profits beyond what is owed to investors and employees are returned to OpenAI, which is governed by the OpenAI non-profit organisation.

Microsoft plans to use OpenAI’s models throughout consumer and corporate products and release new categories of products based on OpenAI’s work, the two companies said in blog posts.

Microsoft is currently using the developer’s language AI to add automation to its Copilot programming tool, and wants to add such technology to its Bing search engine, Office productivity applications, Teams chat program and security software.

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella is deepening Microsoft’s ties with OpenAI as Google, which has long been essentially untouchable in search, suddenly appears vulnerable. The Alphabet unit’s prevailing model of keyword queries uses search engines to comb the web for specific terms, and then lets users make their own decisions as to what information is useful.