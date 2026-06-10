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JAMNAGAR, GUJARAT – Meta Platforms is partnering with Reliance Industries to build its first artificial intelligence data centre in India, adding to a wave of investment in tech infrastructure globally.

As part of the deal, tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance will build a 168-megawatt data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat – where it also runs the world’s largest single-site oil refinery – that Facebook’s parent will lease, the companies said in a statement on June 10. The two companies did not offer more details on the project, which has an option to expand over time.

India is attracting growing investment from major tech firms, including a combined US$52 billion (S$67 billion) from Amazon and Microsoft in 2026 , underscoring the country’s rising status as a key growth market. Much of that is going into the infrastructure that India urgently needs to develop and operate AI services, which will be key to fulfilling the government’s vision of building an industry to keep pace with the US and China.

In another major deal unveiled in 2026 , OpenAI partnered with Indian conglomerate Tata Group to build a data centre starting at 100MW of capacity, with plans to scale up to one gigawatt. At the upper end, a 1GW facility can cost between US$35 billion and US$50 billion.

The Meta-Reliance tie-up boosts the relationship that began around 2020 when the California-headquartered firm made a US$5.7 billion investment in Jio Platforms, the tech and telecoms arm of the Indian conglomerate.

“This world-class facility in Jamnagar will help us scale our AI infrastructure globally while deepening our long-term investment in India’s economy,” Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said in the statement. BLOOMBERG