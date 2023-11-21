Mercedes-Benz launches electric heavy truck in South-east Asia

SINGAPORE - Mercedes-Benz Trucks has launched its first electric heavy truck in South-east Asia.

The first unit of Mercedes-Benz eActros in Singapore was delivered to Meteorite Logistics Services, a logistics partner of DB Schenker, in a handover ceremony on Nov 21 by Daimler Commercial Vehicles South-east Asia (Daimler CV SEA). Daimler CV SEA is the parent company of Mercedes-Benz Trucks and its authorised distributor is Jardine Cycle & Carriage.

Mr Harald Schmid, chief executive of Daimler CV SEA, said there are plans to launch the eActros in Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia in 2024.

In Asia, Daimler CV SEA has launched three electric heavy trucks in Hong Kong. They include the eActros, the Mitsubishi eCanter and the Mercedes-Benz eEconic garbage compactor. It has also launched the eActros in South Korea.

The German company bought Mitsubishi Fuso, the commercial vehicle business of Mitsubishi, in 2011.

Mr Schmid said that there has been “a lot of interest” from regional customers for zero-emissions trucks in the last eight to 12 months.

Key potential customers for the truck, he said, would be international logistics companies who have “sustainability as a key driver for their business over the next 10 years to 15 years”, plus regional logistics companies who have been looking to expand their electric fleets.

The eActros is the first fully electric heavy truck from Mercedes-Benz. First unveiled internationally in 2021, it is a battery-powered version of its diesel heavy truck, the Actros.

The truck is powered by two electric motors with an output of up to 400 kilowatts (kW).

It is available as the eActros 300 model with three battery packs or eActros 400 model with four battery packs. This gives a total battery capacity of 315 kilowatt hours (kWh) or 420 kWh as well as a quoted range of 300 km and 400 km, respectively.

At the maximum charge rate of 160 kW, the 315 kWh battery model will take around an hour to charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent. Mercedes-Benz does not supply a charging solution with the truck.

Mercedes-Benz’s representatives did not reveal the exact cost of the vehicle, saying it varies depending on the customer specification, but The Business Times understands that the eActros, like most electric heavy trucks, costs around twice as much as an equivalent diesel model.

In the early stages of adoption, electric heavy trucks have a higher initial cost due to lower economies of scale, said Mr Schmid, adding that territories with subsidies, such as Hong Kong and Japan, have helped to alleviate this.