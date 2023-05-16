Memecoins: Every frog has its day as pepe hops up by 7,000%

NEW YORK - Move over dogecoin?

“Memecoins” - a hyper-speculative, ultra-volatile and somewhat peculiar class of crypto - are back in the spotlight after the latest digital token hit the market with stratospheric gains.

Pepe, a coin inspired by an anthropomorphised frog popular in internet memes, leapt nearly 7,000 per cent in the 17 days after its April 16 launch, hitting a market value of US$1.8 billion (S$2.4 billion) by May 5, according to data tracker CoinGecko.

Pepe’s rise has sparked renewed investor interest in memecoins as whole, with overall trading volumes jumping to US$2.6 billion in the first week of May from US$408,000 the week before, data from Dune Analytics data shows.

“Memecoins just flare up on occasion, and it’d historically happened when the market’s a bit choppy or sideways,” said CoinDesk Indices’ head of index research Todd Groth. “It’s almost like, if the market is not moving up fast enough, traders find these smaller tokens to trade with.”

Indeed, the latest memecoin frenzy comes as bitcoin’s 2023 rally stalls. The No. 1 cryptocurrency has slid 6 per cent since mid-April to US$27,416.

Pepe, which trades for fractions of a cent, was down 60 per cent from its May 5 peak on Monday, though still boasts a market cap of almost US$740 million.

This makes it the third-largest memecoin after dogecoin and shiba inu, both born as internet jokes referencing a Japanese dog breed, which command more than US$10 billion and US$5 billion of the market respectively.

Reuters couldn’t immediately identify pepe’s creators, and its Twitter account did not respond to a request for a comment.

Memecoins first exploded into mainstream view during 2021‘s “Wall Street Bets” movement, fuelled by retail traders. They lack practical use beyond speculation, distinguishing them from more “mainstream” coins like bitcoin and ether, whose backers say have potential as a means of payment or store of value.

Market players warned that traders and investors could get badly burned by memecoins.

“Human beings love to speculate,” said Mr Martin Leinweber, product strategist at MarketVector Indexes. “I would still be very cautious to buy them. It’s gambling in its purest form.”

Pepe’s website says it was launched “for the people” with “no formal team or road map” and is “completely useless and for entertainment purposes only”.