Meme-stock mania crashes into reality of depleted Covid-19 savings

For traders on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, it was taken as a sign that Mr Gill, who disappeared from social media in June 2021, would be coming back to action. That generated excitement around not just GameStop, but also AMC. However, this time, the rally was short-lived.

After surging 179 per cent over two trading days, GameStop shares have pared back the week’s advances to just 16 per cent after trading closed on May 17. AMC, meanwhile, was up about 54 per cent after gaining as much as 135 per cent.

Mr Dustin Rudiger, a 31-year-old from San Jose, California, said he managed to get in and out before the plunge. He was on vacation in Japan when he noticed chatter on Reddit about Roaring Kitty and GameStop. He said he invested roughly US$25,000 (S$33,600) in the stock and then quickly sold, profiting about US$10,000.

Mr Rudiger posted about his gains on Reddit, but got a lot of blowback from others about the need to “hold on for dear life” (known online as “hodl”) or to have “diamond hands”, references from the 2021 meme-stock boom about staying put in risky assets for the long run.

“Ninety-nine percent of them are not planning to do that. They’re planning to sell when it’s high, they just want everyone else to not sell,” Mr Rudiger said. “They just want to make money, which we all do.”

A lot has changed in the more than three years since Mr Gill and an army of Reddit traders, many stuck at home and flush with cash from stimulus payments, took Wall Street by storm. Now, higher interest rates and inflation have taken a bite out of budgets and fuelled a gloomy economic outlook for many average Americans. And, as at March, Americans households had “fully spent their pandemic-era savings”, according to a recent report from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

Then there is the stock market. The S&P 500 has gained 11 per cent in 2024, withstanding the economic malaise percolating on Main Street.

One reason a strong stock market may not be translating into better consumer sentiment is the gap between who owns equities in America. The country’s top 1 per cent have US$20 trillion invested in equities, as opposed to the roughly US$400 billion owned by the entire bottom half, according to the Fed. Rising asset values make wealthier households feel comfortable spending, splurging, and even speculating. That effect gets missed down the income ladder.

Harvard Business School business administration professor Lauren Cohen said: “There isn’t ‘one economy’. We all experience different economies.”