Me & My Money: Timing is key in a start-up’s success

For Vertex Holdings chief executive officer Chua Kee Lock, who invests heavily in tech companies, timing is key.

Some companies may have a good product or solution addressing a large potential market, but were simply too early – resulting in lower customer traction.

The 62-year-old, who has been in the venture capital firm Vertex for more than 15 years, recounted his initial foray into venture capital, where he first invested in a California-based start-up called Forum Systems in the 1980s. Back then, personal computers were still largely operating on a text-based medium, with IBM, Microsoft and Intel being the dominant players in the market.

Forum Systems saw the opportunity to add multimedia and came out with an idea of creating a sound card with storage to allow users to save voicemails. As the operating systems and central processing units (CPUs) were still primitive, the sound card by Forum Systems could not take off. The company eventually ran out of money, resulting in capital lost.

Coincidentally, Creative Technology came through a few years later with its Sound Blaster when operating systems and CPUs were far more advanced. At that juncture, users saw computers to be productivity tools with advanced capabilities that went beyond basic computing functions, and not just slightly intelligent terminals which primarily served as input/output interfaces that were mainly used for data entry, displaying information, and simple interactions with the central computer.

Today, Mr Chua believes that the secret sauce in the venture capital world is mentoring. Successful founders typically have a mentor whom they can trust and are able to share their problems with.

Mr Chua is also the managing partner of Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India as well as the chairman of Vertex Growth Fund. He was also appointed Singapore’s Non-Resident Ambassador to Cuba and Panama.

Q. What is in your personal portfolio?

A: Most of it is overweighted in technology investments through our Vertex family of funds. To diversify, my remaining personal portfolio is in non-technology sectors including selected banking, insurance and industrial companies. These investments are made either directly in shares or via funds. To date, returns are healthy, between 3 per cent and 5 per cent ahead of the annual inflation rate.

My investing philosophy lies in backing disruptively transformational companies. To do that well, one must constantly learn and strive to be knowledgeable about frontier opportunities and relevant technologies and subject matter. Frontier opportunities are new and emerging opportunities that have the potential to disrupt existing industries, create new markets and drive growth.

As a venture capitalist, I am constantly on a lookout for the most promising transformational ideas or businesses globally.

As disciplined investors, we also evaluate potential investments based on their founders and management teams, concepts and business plans, market opportunities and risks. We need to be patently clear on the risks involved and returns gleaned in the journey to building great enterprises when reviewing investments.

Since most of my personal investments are in start-ups through Vertex’s family of funds, the greatest benefits I’ve gleaned go way beyond financial returns.