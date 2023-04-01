Me & My Money: Timing is key in a start-up’s success

For Vertex Holdings chief executive officer Chua Kee Lock, who invests heavily in tech companies, timing is key.
Some companies may have a good product or solution addressing a large potential market, but were simply too early – resulting in lower customer traction.
The 62-year-old, who has been in the venture capital firm Vertex for more than 15 years, recounted his initial foray into venture capital, where he first invested in a California-based start-up called Forum Systems in the 1980s. Back then, personal computers were still largely operating on a text-based medium, with IBM, Microsoft and Intel being the dominant players in the market.
Forum Systems saw the opportunity to add multimedia and came out with an idea of creating a sound card with storage to allow users to save voicemails. As the operating systems and central processing units (CPUs) were still primitive, the sound card by Forum Systems could not take off. The company eventually ran out of money, resulting in capital lost.
Coincidentally, Creative Technology came through a few years later with its Sound Blaster when operating systems and CPUs were far more advanced. At that juncture, users saw computers to be productivity tools with advanced capabilities that went beyond basic computing functions, and not just slightly intelligent terminals which primarily served as input/output interfaces that were mainly used for data entry, displaying information, and simple interactions with the central computer.
Today, Mr Chua believes that the secret sauce in the venture capital world is mentoring. Successful founders typically have a mentor whom they can trust and are able to share their problems with.
Mr Chua is also the managing partner of Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India as well as the chairman of Vertex Growth Fund. He was also appointed Singapore’s Non-Resident Ambassador to Cuba and Panama.
Q. What is in your personal portfolio?
A: Most of it is overweighted in technology investments through our Vertex family of funds. To diversify, my remaining personal portfolio is in non-technology sectors including selected banking, insurance and industrial companies. These investments are made either directly in shares or via funds. To date, returns are healthy, between 3 per cent and 5 per cent ahead of the annual inflation rate.
My investing philosophy lies in backing disruptively transformational companies. To do that well, one must constantly learn and strive to be knowledgeable about frontier opportunities and relevant technologies and subject matter. Frontier opportunities are new and emerging opportunities that have the potential to disrupt existing industries, create new markets and drive growth.
As a venture capitalist, I am constantly on a lookout for the most promising transformational ideas or businesses globally.
As disciplined investors, we also evaluate potential investments based on their founders and management teams, concepts and business plans, market opportunities and risks. We need to be patently clear on the risks involved and returns gleaned in the journey to building great enterprises when reviewing investments.
Since most of my personal investments are in start-ups through Vertex’s family of funds, the greatest benefits I’ve gleaned go way beyond financial returns.
Q: What has been your biggest investing mistake, and best investment?
A: My biggest investing mistake was in the 1980s. We invested approximately US$2 million in Forum Systems and lost everything. From that experience, I learnt that unless the platform and users are ready for your offering, however innovative, one can be too early for the market and pay the price.
My best personal investment was in MediaRing. Back then, it was the initial days of our start-up and fund raising was especially challenging. To demonstrate commitment and my steadfast belief in its prospects, I invested about $70,000 of my own savings in 1997-98. This was a significant investment for me then and I made back about 16 to 18 times eventually.
Q: Describe your lifestyle, and how your growing-up years shaped your view of money
A: We moved back from California in 1993, when Singapore was experiencing the property boom. My wife, two kids and myself moved in with my mother initially. With another child on the way and my brother coming home soon, we had to move out.
Back then, my wife and I spent considerable time looking for our ideal home. Budget was one of our concerns and the process of finding an ideal home was challenging. The Housing Development Board Build-To-Order projects were not an option due to my salary being above the threshold. Eventually, we found an apartment in the East Coast area.
Over the years, we thought about upgrading but could not find something better. I suppose this is where one’s “first love” will always be the best.
Retirement at a certain age has never crossed my mind. Ultimately, it is about being passionate in what you do, having fun and positively transforming lives of those you meet along the way. As long as I can contribute and stay relevant, I aspire to continue pursuing my career actively and nurture many more outstanding talent, teams and technologies.
Growing up, I had four siblings – three elder sisters and one younger brother.
My father was a businessman in the commodity trading industry from Kinmen, Taiwan. He was a hardworking and excellent businessman. Unfortunately, he was a chain smoker and was diagnosed with nose cancer in his mid-40s. He passed away when I was 19 and doing national service. My mother is a homemaker.
As a businessman, my father worked a 9-9-6 shift – starting from 9am until 9pm, every day for six days a week. The only rest day was Sunday, when my family would make time to have brunch or lunch.
On a typical Sunday, my mother will take my younger brother to visit my aunties and spend time with them. Being the oldest son, my father would take me to his office in Carpenter Street and I would observe the way he negotiated and communicated with his colleagues and clients. Looking back, observing these interactions somehow imparted in me the wisdom of reading people and assessing the situation.